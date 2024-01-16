Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

