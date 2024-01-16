Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.14 ($15.63).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.54) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.49) on Thursday. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,026.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.89, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,970.96). Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

