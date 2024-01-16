Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.05.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.