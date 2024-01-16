Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

