Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

