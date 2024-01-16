Helen Stephens Group LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

