Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $440.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

