Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

