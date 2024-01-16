FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSV. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.86.

FirstService Stock Up 1.1 %

FSV stock opened at $162.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.75. FirstService has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in FirstService by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

