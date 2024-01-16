First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

