First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

