First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,081 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore lifted their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

