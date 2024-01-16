Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESPR
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
ESPR stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.77.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.