Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

