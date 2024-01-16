Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENPH. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $66,424,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

