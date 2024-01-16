ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.