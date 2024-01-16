ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

