EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
