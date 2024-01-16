EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EMCORE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

