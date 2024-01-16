Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $467.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $411.30 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.73.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

