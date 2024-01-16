Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $31.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $266.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

