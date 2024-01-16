Critical Review: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Penumbra and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 10 0 2.83 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $307.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,028.13%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Penumbra.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 11.77 -$2.00 million $1.03 250.87 Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 0.98 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares Penumbra and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 4.08% 5.54% 4.10% Sintx Technologies -397.27% -85.77% -54.20%

Summary

Penumbra beats Sintx Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

