Cormark Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.79.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$0.92 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.