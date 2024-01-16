ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %
Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Invest in Energy
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.