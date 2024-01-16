ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

