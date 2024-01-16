Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

