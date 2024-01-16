CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 282 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

IDEX Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $206.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.60.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

