CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,228 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.