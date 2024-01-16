CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.