China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,949.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,332 shares of company stock worth $2,475,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.