China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

