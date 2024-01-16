China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,001 shares of company stock worth $6,851,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

