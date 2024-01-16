China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

