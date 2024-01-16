Cass Information Systems (CASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASS

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,563. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.