Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

