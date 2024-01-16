Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $41.75

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.