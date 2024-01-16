Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$80.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
