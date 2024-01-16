Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$80.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

BBD.B opened at C$53.49 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$74.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

