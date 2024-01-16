BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.48.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,477,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,564,955.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 164,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,477,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,564,955.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,279,182 shares of company stock valued at $66,455,768 in the last three months.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.