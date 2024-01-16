Bell Bank Acquires 220 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

