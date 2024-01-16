BancFirst (BANF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.4 %

BANF opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

