AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

