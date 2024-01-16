Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,216 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Bunge Global by 113.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 122,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

