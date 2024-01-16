Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 688,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 617,959 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.