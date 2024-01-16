Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $3,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 124,488 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

