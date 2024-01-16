Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $3,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 124,488 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at CleanSpark
In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
