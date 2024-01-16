Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 195.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

ORGN opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million.

In other news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $64,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

