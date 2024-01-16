Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,100 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 155.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

