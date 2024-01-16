Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,352 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CION. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CION Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CION Investment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CION stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

