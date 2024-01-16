ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

