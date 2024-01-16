ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
