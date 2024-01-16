ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

