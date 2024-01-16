American National Bankshares (AMNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect American National Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $500.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

