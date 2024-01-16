American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
