Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 434 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

