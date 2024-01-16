Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199,955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $429,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

