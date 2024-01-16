Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 233,837 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 371.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,791 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,837 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

