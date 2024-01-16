Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

